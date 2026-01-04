Girl, 14, among victims identified after Switzerland Ski bar fire
- A further 16 victims have been identified by Swiss police after a deadly ire swept through a New Year's party at a Ski bar,
- A Swiss girl, 14, is among those identified, with the majority of those being identified under the age of 18.
- Ten Swiss people have been identified so far, as well as Italian, Romanian, Turkish and French nationals.
- Authorities have opened an investigation into two managers of the bar in Crans-Montana where the deadly blaze broke out. The two are managers are suspected of negligent homicide, negligent bodily harm and causing fire by negligence.
- Sparkler candles on champagne bottles have been identified as the likely cause of the incident that also injured 119.