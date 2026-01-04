Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Girl, 14, among victims identified after Switzerland Ski bar fire

Eyewitness gives chilling account of panic during Le Constellation bar fire
  • A further 16 victims have been identified by Swiss police after a deadly ire swept through a New Year's party at a Ski bar,
  • A Swiss girl, 14, is among those identified, with the majority of those being identified under the age of 18.
  • Ten Swiss people have been identified so far, as well as Italian, Romanian, Turkish and French nationals.
  • Authorities have opened an investigation into two managers of the bar in Crans-Montana where the deadly blaze broke out. The two are managers are suspected of negligent homicide, negligent bodily harm and causing fire by negligence.
  • Sparkler candles on champagne bottles have been identified as the likely cause of the incident that also injured 119.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in