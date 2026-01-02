Video: Party-goer tries to put out flames of deadly blaze at Swiss ski resort
- A deadly fire broke out at a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans Montana shortly after midnight on Thursday, 1 January 2026.
- The blaze, which occurred during New Year's Eve celebrations, claimed the lives of at least 47 people.
- Over 100 individuals were injured in the incident.
- Footage captured a reveller attempting to extinguish the flames as they quickly spread through the basement, which was crowded with young party-goers.
- Investigators have ruled out an attack as the cause of the fire, but the exact origin remains under investigation.