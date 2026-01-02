Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Video: Party-goer tries to put out flames of deadly blaze at Swiss ski resort

Man attempts to put out flames during deadly Swiss ski resort fire on New Years
  • A deadly fire broke out at a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans Montana shortly after midnight on Thursday, 1 January 2026.
  • The blaze, which occurred during New Year's Eve celebrations, claimed the lives of at least 47 people.
  • Over 100 individuals were injured in the incident.
  • Footage captured a reveller attempting to extinguish the flames as they quickly spread through the basement, which was crowded with young party-goers.
  • Investigators have ruled out an attack as the cause of the fire, but the exact origin remains under investigation.
