9 children killed in Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan as tensions escalate
- The Taliban government in Afghanistan accused Pakistan of conducting overnight airstrikes in Khost province, which reportedly killed nine children and one woman.
- Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid alleged Pakistani jets struck a civilian home, with additional raids reported in Kunar and Paktika provinces.
- These accusations came a day after a deadly assault on a security installation in Peshawar, Pakistan, killed three security personnel and injured 11.
- Pakistani authorities frequently attribute such attacks to the Pakistani Taliban, alleging they use Afghan territory as a safe haven, a claim Kabul denies.
- Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have significantly escalated this year, marked by border clashes and failed ceasefire negotiations.