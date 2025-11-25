Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

9 children killed in Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan as tensions escalate

Breaking: Afghanistan claims at least 10 killed in Pakistan strikes
  • The Taliban government in Afghanistan accused Pakistan of conducting overnight airstrikes in Khost province, which reportedly killed nine children and one woman.
  • Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid alleged Pakistani jets struck a civilian home, with additional raids reported in Kunar and Paktika provinces.
  • These accusations came a day after a deadly assault on a security installation in Peshawar, Pakistan, killed three security personnel and injured 11.
  • Pakistani authorities frequently attribute such attacks to the Pakistani Taliban, alleging they use Afghan territory as a safe haven, a claim Kabul denies.
  • Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have significantly escalated this year, marked by border clashes and failed ceasefire negotiations.
