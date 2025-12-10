Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US seizes oil tanker off coast of Venezuela in Trump’s latest swipe at Maduro

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion with business leaders at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 10, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion with business leaders at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 10, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
  • US forces have seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela.
  • President Donald Trump confirmed the seizure, saying, “It's been an interesting day from the standpoint of news. As you probably know, we've just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela. Largest one ever seized actually. And other things are happening."
  • The intercepted tanker had been sanctioned by the U.S. government, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News Wednesday.
  • The naval operation comes as the Trump administration is ramping up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom it accuses of facilitating illegal drug trafficking.
  • Since September, the Pentagon has launched around two dozen strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean, killing at least 87 people. At the same time, the U.S. has amassed a fleet of warships near Venezuela, marking the most significant naval presence in the region in decades.
