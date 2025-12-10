US seizes Venezuelan oil tanker in latest ramp up of Trump’s targeting the nation: report
U.S. forces have seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, marking the latest escalation in President Donald Trump’s targeting of the South American nation, according to new reports.
The intercepted tanker had been sanctioned by the U.S. government, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News on Wednesday. The seizure could make it more difficult for the oil-rich nation to conduct trade, as shippers may be wary of handling its cargo. The majority of Venezuelan oil is sent to China.
Two unnamed officials told Reuters that the operation was conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard. They didn’t provide the name of the vessel or where exactly the operation took place.
Spokespeople for the White House and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Independent.
This is a breaking story...
