Target rolls out new smiling guidelines for employees

Target's Mass Layoff Call Exposes Corporate America's Cruel New Normal
  • Target is introducing a new "10-4 program" to encourage employees to engage more actively with customers during the holiday season.
  • The policy requires staff to smile, make eye contact, and greet customers within 10 feet, and offer further assistance within four feet.
  • This initiative aims to boost sales and improve consumer metrics, following similar structured greeting guidelines used by companies like Walmart and Disney.
  • Target's Chief Stores Officer, Adrienne Costanzo, stated the adjustments are intended to increase connection during this important time of year.
  • The retailer is facing challenges, including slowing business, increased competition, recent job cuts, and underperforming shares, prompting efforts to enhance customer experience.
