Why Taylor Swift fans are flocking to a German museum in their droves

A screengrab from the music video of Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia'
A screengrab from the music video of Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia' (YouTube/Taylor Swift)
  • A German museum has experienced a significant increase in visitors after one of its paintings was noted for its striking resemblance to the opening scene of Taylor Swift's music video, "The Fate of Ophelia."
  • The Hessische Landesmuseum in Wiesbaden welcomed hundreds of additional fans over the weekend, with some travelling specifically to see Friedrich Heyser's Art Nouveau painting of Ophelia.
  • The painting, believed to be from around 1900, depicts Ophelia from Shakespeare's Hamlet, clad in white and surrounded by water lilies.
  • Museum director Andreas Henning expressed delight at the unexpected attention, seeing it as a great opportunity to attract new visitors, and has attempted to contact Taylor Swift.
  • Swift's video features her portraying Ophelia in a scene that closely mirrors Heyser's artwork, though the museum is not certain if it served as a direct template for the song.
