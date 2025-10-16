Museum unexpectedly overrun by Taylor Swift fans after painting inspires music video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A German museum has been unexpectedly inundated with Taylor Swift fans after one of its paintings was noted for its striking resemblance to the opening scene of Swift’s current number one hit video, "The Fate of Ophelia."

The Hessische Landesmuseum in central Germany welcomed hundreds of additional visitors over the weekend, all eager to admire the artwork. Among them was a family who travelled from the northern city of Hamburg specifically for the occasion, museum spokesperson Susanne Hirschmann informed German news agency dpa on Wednesday.

The Swifties’ goal is an Art Nouveau painting by Friedrich Heyser featuring Ophelia, Hamlet’s beloved in William Shakespeare’s play of the same name.

In the original play, Ophelia, a young noblewoman of Denmark, ultimately becomes mad and drowns.

open image in gallery The Ophelia painting ( Friedrich Heyser )

Heyser’s oil-on-canvas painting presents the figure of Ophelia clad in white and surrounded by white water lilies. The painting’s exact year of creation is not known but experts believe it dates back to around 1900.

In the opening scene of the video for the hit song “The Fate of Ophelia,” Swift slips into the role of Ophelia and becomes a living painting.

The scene shows similarities to the work of Heyser, museum director Andreas Henning told dpa.

“We are surprised and delighted that Taylor Swift used this painting from the museum as inspiration for her video,” Henning said. “This is, of course, a great opportunity to attract people to the museum who don’t know us yet.”

The The Hessische Landesmuseum:

Despite the similarities, the museum in the city of Wiesbaden said it does not know for sure if the art work served as a template for Swift's song, which is currently a number one hit both in Germany and the United States.

Henning said the museum has already tried to contact the singer, but has had no success so far getting a hold of the world star.

“I would love to show Taylor Swift the original painting sometime," he added.

Last week Swift said a six-episode docuseries of her Eras Tour is to premiere on Disney+ this winter.

Alongside The End Of An Era documetary she has announced an updated Eras Tour concert film, The Final Show, more than a week following the release of her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) ( Invision )

In a promotional video, shared to Instagram, Swift, 35, is seen behind-the-scenes of her juggernaut worldwide tour, which began in 2023 and came to an end in December 2024.

In the video, she says: “People like to talk about phenomenons, almost as if it was pieces falling into place, as if it just happened.

“The Eras Tour wasn’t when all the pieces fell into place. This tour was just when every single one of us who had done so much work, pushing inch by inch, to where we all clicked together.

“We have broken every single record you can break with this tour. The only thing left is to close the book.”

Music stars including Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter, Florence Welch and Gracie Abrams appear across the promotional video.