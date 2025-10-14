The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Taylor Swift announces six-part documentary of her Eras tour – here’s when you can watch
The singer has filmed a docuseries and a movie-length concert film
Taylor Swift is a ubiquitous presence in pop culture. Less than a year after her history-making Era’s tour came to a close, the singer dropped her latest album: The Life of a Showgirl. Now, she’s announced a six-part documentary that takes fans behind the scenes of her global tour.
Swifties don’t have long to wait, with the docuseries landing in early December. Tracing the planning, rehearsals and staging of the blockbuster Era’s tour (it grossed over $2 billion and broke the record for the most shows by a female artist at stadiums), the series will conclude with a movie-length concert film of the final show.
“It was the End of an Era and we knew it,” Swift wrote, announcing the project on Instagram. “We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed film-makers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”
This isn’t the first time the singer has released a film of her Era’s tour. In 2023, The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) became the highest-grossing tour film of all time after showing in cinemas around the world – however, it didn’t feature material from The Tortured Poets Department.
The news about her latest documentary arrives less than a fortnight after the release of The Life of a Showgirl, which earned the singer her biggest-ever opening week on the UK charts and her 14th number one album. Though commercially successful, it’s divided critics. The Guardian gave it two stars, calling it “dull razzle dazzle’, while The Independent’s Roisin O’Connor gave it four, commenting that it’s “as compelling as she’s ever been – the star, the ringmaster and the circus all in one”.
From launch date to where to stream the series and concert film, here’s everything you need to know.
Where to watch ‘The End of an Era’
The six-part documentary premiers with the first two episodes on Disney+ on 12 December. Two episodes will then air weekly. A subscription to Disney+ starts from £4.99 per month for the ad-supported tier.
Instead of a monthly subscription, there is the option to pay per year on the two higher tiers, which brings the price down to £79.90 for the standard tier, which lets you download content for offline viewing, and £109.90 for the premium tier, which lets you watch on four devices simultaneously and gives you access to ultra HD content.
