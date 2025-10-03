Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl is out now – shop the vinyl and merch

The hysteria across the internet today is down to one woman only: Taylor Swift. The singer has finally dropped her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which is already being dissected and analysed online by her millions of fans, dubbed Swifties.

Set to be one of the biggest music launches of 2025, The Life of a Showgirl is her 12th album and features 12 songs – including the title track, which is a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter, and Ophelia, inspired by Shakespeare’s tragic character, in the vein of her nostalgic song Love Story.

Social media is already alight with speculation that one song – Actually Romantic – is a direct diss toward Charli XCX, who reportedly sang about Swift in the song Sympathy is a Knife on her Brat record. Other talked-about tracks include Wood – an apparent homage to her fiancé Travis Kelce’s private parts.

Viral moments aside, Swift’s new record has split the critics. The Guardian has given it two stars, calling it “dull razzle dazzle’, while The Independent’s Roisin O’Connor gave it four, commenting that it’s “as compelling as she’s ever been – the star, the ringmaster and the circus all in one”.

The cover art is designed in a collage-style with a turquoise and orange colour palette, picturing Swift wearing a silver beaded bra top from Area and bracelets while partially submerged in water. On the New Heights podcast, Swift explained, “This represents the end of my night. So when I’m on tour, I have the same day every single day...And my day ends with me in a bathtub, not usually in a bedazzled dress.” Never one to do things by halves, there are three more alternative covers available as CDs on her website.

