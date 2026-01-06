Watch as 80,000 teddy bears are tossed onto ice rink in ‘sweet, cuddly mayhem’
- More than 80,000 teddy bears were thrown onto an ice rink during a hockey game in Pennsylvania.
- The incident occurred on Sunday, 4 January, during a match between the Hershey Bears and the Rockford Ice Hogs, after the Bears scored their first goal.
- Footage captured players jumping into the massive pile of stuffed animals, an event described as 'sweet, cuddly mayhem' and 'plush pandemonium'.
- This annual 'bear toss' has been organised by the Hershey Bears for the past 15 years.
- All 81,796 stuffed animals will be donated to local charities, adding to the 648,246 toys the club has donated since 2001.