Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Telegraph’s future in limbo as £500m takeover bid scrapped

Video Player Placeholder
Foreign powers to be barred from buying British newspapers, Government confirms
  • US investment group RedBird Capital has abandoned its proposed £500m takeover of The Telegraph, casting uncertainty over the newspaper's future.
  • The decision follows a tumultuous two-year process, including regulatory investigations into RedBird and its partner IMI's plans for the publication.
  • The deal was previously blocked by the government due to new legislation preventing foreign state ownership of the press, specifically concerning the Abu Dhabi-backed fund's involvement.
  • Chris Evans, editor of The Telegraph, stated that senior editors and writers had concerns about the bid and emphasised the need for owners who will invest in journalism.
  • A source close to RedBird indicated that the opposition to the deal was disappointing and that it is now time to find another buyer for the newspaper.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in