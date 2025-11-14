Telegraph sale collapses as RedBird pulls out of £500m deal to buy newspaper
US investment group RedBird Capital has abandoned its proposed £500m takeover of the Telegraph, The Independent understands, throwing the future of the newspaper into question.
It is the latest twist in a tumultuous two-year takeover process for the 170-year-old newspaper business.
“RedBird has today withdrawn its bid for the Telegraph Media Group,” said a spokesperson for RedBird Capital Partners. “We remain fully confident that the Telegraph and its world-class team have a bright future ahead of them and will work hard to secure a solution which is in the best interests of employees and readers.”
A source close to Redbird said: “This got pulled because there was simply too much time and opposition to a deal which would have helped British media. Time to move on and find another buyer. The support for investors wanting to invest in the UK has been deeply disappointing. We move on.”
The deal, announced in May, was initially blocked by the government due to new regulations that prevent foreign state ownership of the press.
The collapse of the sale comes after a two-year takeover saga, which saw a previous purchase attempt from RedBird IMI in 2023.
The Abu Dhabi-backed fund had reached an agreement with the Barclay family to purchase the group, including The Spectator, by paying off the debts. But in March 2024, the government said it would bring forward legislation that would block the deal.
This is a breaking story – more follows...
