Tesco is giving away ‘wonky’ Christmas trees — but you’ll need to be quick

The search is on for perfectly imperfect Christmas trees at Needlefresh Christmas tree farm in Yattendon, Berkshire (PA)
The search is on for perfectly imperfect Christmas trees at Needlefresh Christmas tree farm in Yattendon, Berkshire (PA) (PA Wire)
  • Tesco is set to distribute hundreds of “wonky” Christmas trees at select stores on Saturday, 6 December.
  • The initiative aims to encourage customers to embrace the “imperfect side of the festive season” by giving trees with minor imperfections a “second chance”.
  • These unique trees will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 10am, with a limit of one tree per household.
  • Tesco suggests that recipients consider making a donation to food charities Fareshare and Trussell.
  • A survey conducted by Tesco found that 87 per cent of Britons believe Christmas does not need to be 'perfect' to be special, despite common festive frustrations.
