Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesco is set to distribute hundreds of 'wonky' Christmas trees this year in a bid to encourage customers to embrace the "imperfect side of the festive season".

These unique trees will be available at select stores for one day only, Saturday 6 December, with the supermarket suggesting recipients consider a donation to food charities Fareshare and Trussell.

Typically deemed unsellable due to minor imperfections such as unevenly spaced branches or leaning "ever-so-slightly to the side", the retailer stated the initiative offers them a "second chance at fulfilling their Christmas destiny".

The initiative comes as a Tesco survey revealed almost a quarter of Britons (24 per cent) typically erect their Christmas tree during the second weekend of December.

The poll also highlighted that more than two-thirds (68 per cent) found the idea of decorating their tree more enchanting than the reality.

Common festive frustrations included 40 per cent expecting to smash a bauble, 26 per cent reporting their tree had been pulled over by a pet, and 23 per cent discovering their lights no longer worked only after completing the decoration.

open image in gallery The search is on for perfectly imperfect Christmas trees at Needlefresh Christmas tree farm in Yattendon, Berkshire ( PA Wire )

However 87 per cent of people agreed that Christmas did not need to be “perfect” to be special, and 74 per cent believed it was the imperfect moments that made the season “feel like Christmas”.

The trees will be available to shoppers on a first-come, first-served basis from 10am on 6 December, with one tree per household.

They will be on offer at Colney Hatch Extra, Borehamwood Extra, Hammersmith, Southport Extra, Goole Superstore, Glossop Superstore, Bristol Brislington Extra, Cardiff Extra, Dundee Riverside Extra and Glasgow Maryhill Extra.

It comes as many Brits prepare to decorate their homes this Christmas. A poll found that the first weekend of the month is when 33 per cent of people put up their tree.

open image in gallery The trees will be available to shoppers on a first-come, first-served basis from 10am on 6 December, with one tree per household ( Ben Birchall/PA )

As that falls slightly later this year, with the first December weekend not happening until Saturday 6 and Sunday 7, many have gone for the first Sunday of Advent, 30 November, instead.

Censuswide surveyed 2,000 UK adults between 22-28 August and 1-2 December.