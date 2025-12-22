Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tesla crash leaves two dead and one person seriously injured

The fatal crash happened on Holland Road in Hurst Green, Surrey
The fatal crash happened on Holland Road in Hurst Green, Surrey (Google Maps)
  • Two teenagers have died and a third is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car collided with a tree in Surrey.
  • The fatal collision, involving a white Tesla, occurred on Holland Road in Hurst Green shortly before 10pm on Saturday night.
  • One teenager died at the scene, and a second passed away later in hospital; their families have been informed.
  • A 30-year-old man from Oxted has been arrested on suspicion of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.
  • The arrested man, who was the driver of the Tesla, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries, and Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses and footage.
