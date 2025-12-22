Tesla crash leaves two dead and one person seriously injured
- Two teenagers have died and a third is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car collided with a tree in Surrey.
- The fatal collision, involving a white Tesla, occurred on Holland Road in Hurst Green shortly before 10pm on Saturday night.
- One teenager died at the scene, and a second passed away later in hospital; their families have been informed.
- A 30-year-old man from Oxted has been arrested on suspicion of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.
- The arrested man, who was the driver of the Tesla, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries, and Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses and footage.