Two teens killed and one critically injured in Tesla crash in Surrey
Surrey Police have arrested a 30-year-old man following the fatal crash
Two teenagers have died and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries, after a car collided with a tree in Surrey.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving, following the fatal collision in Hurst Green.
Officers were called to Holland Road shortly before 10pm on Saturday night following reports of a serious collision involving a white Tesla ploughing into a tree.
One man in his late teens sadly died at the scene, and a second died later in hospital. Both families have been informed and are being supported by officers.
A third teenager remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The driver of the Tesla was taken to hospital with serious injuries and Surrey Police is now appealing for witnesses.
In a statement Surrey Police said: “A 30-year-old man from Oxted has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
“Holland Road remains closed between the junction with Popes Lane and the junction with Warren Lane whilst officers carry out enquiries. It is expected to remain closed for several hours. Please avoid the area.
“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision to get in touch.
“We are also seeking CCTV, dashcam, or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident.”
