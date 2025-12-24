Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Now Tesla owners are buying tools so they can get out in an emergency

Tesla cars on a forecourt
Tesla cars on a forecourt (Copyright2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Some Tesla owners are purchasing tools such as glass breakers and third-party accessories to ensure they can escape their vehicles in emergencies, citing concerns over malfunctioning electric doors.
  • An incident involved a child becoming trapped in a Tesla when its electric doors lost power, prompting the owner to replace the car with a Honda.
  • Since 2018, US auto safety regulators have received over 140 complaints regarding malfunctioning electric car doors, often occurring after crashes, affecting various electric vehicle brands.
  • Tesla's chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, stated in September that the company is redesigning its doors to combine electronic and manual releases for quicker and easier emergency exits.
  • Rideshare drivers using Teslas are reportedly providing passengers with safety briefings on how to access the cars' hidden manual door latches, underscoring significant safety concerns.
