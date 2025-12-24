Tesla drivers are buying emergency tools to avoid being trapped inside

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some Tesla owners are buying tools to free themselves from their cars in emergencies because of concerns over malfunctioning doors on the electric vehicles.

In one extreme example, the son of Tesla owner Erin Geter became trapped inside her vehicle. The car's electric doors lost power, preventing Geter from freeing her child, Bloomberg reports. A few weeks after that, Geter bought a Honda to replace her Tesla. Her new CR-V has typical door handles rather than Tesla's touch-sensitive flush handles.

Other Tesla owners are reportedly preparing themselves and their passengers to escape the vehicles if necessary. Some drivers have said they're buying glass breakers to smash through their windows if they're trapped in their electric cars. Rideshare drivers with Teslas have reportedly started showing their passengers how to access the cars' hidden manual door latches so they can escape an emergency.

E-shop owners have capitalized on the issue, selling third-party accessories that help Tesla owners more easily access their manual latches. Content creators on YouTube and posters on Reddit have created guides for installing the mods.

Since 2018, there have been more than 140 complaints to U.S. auto safety regulators reporting electric car doors — and not just from Tesla EVs — that were either stuck or otherwise malfunctioning, according to Bloomberg News. The report found that the doors that did malfunction often did so after crashes.

A red Tesla Model 3 charges on the street. Some Tesla drivers have complained that the car’s electric doors and flush door handles make it difficult to escape in the event of a power loss or an emergency ( Getty/iStock )

Tesla's chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, said during a September appearance on Bloomberg's Hot Pursuit! podcast that the company is redesigning the doors to make escaping the car easier and quicker in a “panic situation.”

“The idea of combining the electronic one and the manual one together into one button, I think, makes a lot of sense,” he said. “That’s something that we’re working on.”

It's likely a bitter pill for the company to swallow, as it introduced and popularized flush handles. Fans of the design note the sleek look it gives the vehicles, but the lack of an easily-accessible manual latch means that when the car loses power, the doors do not function.

Chad Lincoln, an Uber driver in Tennessee, said he had rented a 2022 Tesla Model 3 to use for work after his usual work vehicle was damaged in an accident. He said he realized he needed to give his customers a safety orientation to make sure they could escape the vehicle in an emergency.

“We went over my flight attendant’s pitch on how to get out, and the strap to pull,” he told Bloomberg.

Lincoln said the "safety concerns around the manual release is really big for me."

“I really take the responsibility of my passengers’ safety seriously,” he added.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that a product failing to provide passengers with a reasonable means of exiting their vehicles could be grounds for a recall.

The Independent has requested comment from Tesla.