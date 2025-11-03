Tesla sued by family who says faulty doors led to death of parents in fiery Wisconsin crash
911 caller allegedly heard screaming from inside Model S
Tesla is facing a lawsuit following a fiery crash in Wisconsin that claimed the lives of all five occupants of a Model S, who were allegedly trapped inside due to a design flaw.
Jeffrey Bauer, 54, and Michelle Bauer, 55, from Crandon, Wisconsin, were passengers when their vehicle left the road and struck a tree in Verona, a Madison suburb, on 1 November 2024. They tragically died the following day.
A complaint filed on Friday by their four children alleges the couple's fate was sealed because the Model S's lithium-ion battery pack caused the electronic door systems to fail, preventing their escape.
The children said Tesla knew this could happen based on earlier fires, yet made a "conscious departure from known, feasible safety practices."
Tesla, based in Austin, Texas and led by Elon Musk, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.
The automaker has also been sued by families of two college students killed in a Cybertruck crash last November in a San Francisco suburb, after allegedly being locked in the burning vehicle because of its door handle design.
In September, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration disclosed a probe into possible defects on some Tesla doors, following reports that handles could fail.
The Bauer children said Model S rear seat passengers like Michelle Bauer were particularly vulnerable following crashes, because they would have to lift carpeting to find a metal tab allowing their escape, which is not intuitive.
A nearby homeowner told 911 she heard screaming from within the Bauers' vehicle, the complaint said.
"Tesla's design choices created a highly foreseeable risk: that occupants who survived a crash would remain trapped inside a burning vehicle," according to the complaint.
Other defendants include the estate of the car's driver, who the Bauer children accused of negligent driving. The lawsuit was filed in a state court in Dane County.
The case is Bauer et al v Tesla et al, Wisconsin Circuit Court, Dane County, No. 2025CV003601.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments