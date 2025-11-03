Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesla is facing a lawsuit following a fiery crash in Wisconsin that claimed the lives of all five occupants of a Model S, who were allegedly trapped inside due to a design flaw.

Jeffrey Bauer, 54, and Michelle Bauer, 55, from Crandon, Wisconsin, were passengers when their vehicle left the road and struck a tree in Verona, a Madison suburb, on 1 November 2024. They tragically died the following day.

A complaint filed on Friday by their four children alleges the couple's fate was sealed because the Model S's lithium-ion battery pack caused the electronic door systems to fail, preventing their escape.

The children said Tesla knew this could happen based on earlier fires, yet made a "conscious departure from known, feasible safety practices."

Tesla, based in Austin, Texas and led by Elon Musk, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

open image in gallery Elon Musk listens as reporters ask U.S. President Donald Trump and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa questions during a press availability in the Oval Office at the White House on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. ( Getty Images )

The automaker has also been sued by families of two college students killed in a Cybertruck crash last November in a San Francisco suburb, after allegedly being locked in the burning vehicle because of its door handle design.

In September, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration disclosed a probe into possible defects on some Tesla doors, following reports that handles could fail.

The Bauer children said Model S rear seat passengers like Michelle Bauer were particularly vulnerable following crashes, because they would have to lift carpeting to find a metal tab allowing their escape, which is not intuitive.

A nearby homeowner told 911 she heard screaming from within the Bauers' vehicle, the complaint said.

"Tesla's design choices created a highly foreseeable risk: that occupants who survived a crash would remain trapped inside a burning vehicle," according to the complaint.

Other defendants include the estate of the car's driver, who the Bauer children accused of negligent driving. The lawsuit was filed in a state court in Dane County.

The case is Bauer et al v Tesla et al, Wisconsin Circuit Court, Dane County, No. 2025CV003601.