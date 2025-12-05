How the Supreme Court’s Texas redistricting decision impacts Republicans
- The Supreme Court has allowed Texas to implement its new congressional map for next year's crucial midterm elections, a decision that could significantly impact the balance of power in Congress.
- This ruling temporarily blocks a lower-court order that had found the map unlawful due to sufficient evidence of racial gerrymandering, permitting the map to be used while legal challenges proceed.
- Approved by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the new map is expected to increase Republican representation in the state, potentially securing 30 out of 38 congressional districts, up from the current 25.
- Liberal justices dissented, with Justice Elena Kagan arguing the majority's decision has “serious” consequences, disrespects the lower court's findings and places millions of Texans in new districts based on race.
- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton hailed the order as a “massive win” for the state, while Heather Williams, president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, said it marks a “sad day for our democracy.”