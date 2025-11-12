Thailand has changed its alcohol rules. What you need to know
- Thailand is implementing new legislation, effective 8 November 2025, that shifts responsibility for adhering to alcohol consumption restrictions to both premises and individuals, including tourists.
- The new Alcohol Control Act (No. 2) B.E. 2568 (2025) prohibits buying, selling, or drinking alcohol in unlicensed premises between midnight and 11 am, and from 2 pm to 5 pm.
- Anyone found violating these updated regulations could face a fine of up to 10,000 Thai baht, which is approximately £235.
- Certain licensed establishments, including pubs, bars, hotels, and international airport departure lounges, are exempt from these specific restricted hours.
- The new laws, intended to enhance public safety, have generated confusion and frustration, particularly among smaller businesses and tourism groups, who are advocating for clarification and revision.