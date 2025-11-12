Everything you need to know about Thailand’s strict new alcohol rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tourists in Thailand could face fines for drinking during “unauthorised hours” following the introduction of a new law.

As of 8 November 2025, it is the responsibility of both premises and individuals – including tourists – to avoid buying, selling, and drinking alcohol at specific times. It was previously only the responsibility of Thai businesses.

In particular venues, there are only ten hours of the day in which the rules don’t apply.

The government hopes the new rules will improve the wellbeing of its citizens and visitors. It has also cracked down on influencers and celebrities from promoting alcohol, and placed much stricter rules on “cannabis tourism” in the country.

Here is everything you need to know about Thailand’s updated drinking laws.

How have alcohol rules changed in Thailand?

Until recently, businesses were required to comply with strict licensing requirements, which meant they were unable to sell alcohol during restricted hours.

Now, new legislation (known as the Alcohol Control Act (No. 2) B.E. 2568 (2025)) means that anyone found buying, selling or drinking alcohol in unlicensed premises between midnight and 11am, and from 2pm to 5pm, could face a hefty fine.

This means that even if a customer purchases a drink before midnight but continues drinking past this time, they would be in violation of the law and could be subject to a penalty.

The crucial detail is “unlicensed premises”, as the rule does not apply everywhere.

Are there any exceptions?

Certain places are exempt from the new ruling, including licensed entertainment establishments such as pubs, bars, hotels and international airport departure lounges.

But smaller restaurants and cafes without a licence must prevent alcohol consumption during restricted hours.

How much are the fines for drinking in unlicensed premises?

Anyone found flouting the rules could face a fine of up to 10,000 Thai baht, or £235.

What have businesses said?

The new rules form part of a push towards public safety, but the laws – which directly punish consumers, for the first time – have caused confusion and frustration for many, particularly smaller businesses, who feel they are being penalised over larger entertainment and hospitality venues.

“It’s unclear what purpose this law serves,” Sorathep Rojpotjanaruch, chairman of the Thai Restaurant Business Association, told local media.

“Those who signed it may not realise how much damage it will cause to the tourism and service economy.”

Nightlife and restaurant groups are seeking clarification and revision of the law, including the abolition of the 2pm to 5pm sales ban, which Chanin Rungtanakiat, deputy secretary-general of the Pheu Thai Party, called “unnecessary and outdated.”

The Independent has contacted the Foreign, Commonweath and Development Office (FCDO) for comment.

Read more: Thailand laws you need to know before visiting