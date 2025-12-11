Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thailand strikes Cambodian casino and bunker on border as fighting enters fourth day

Thai navy release video of missile strike on Cambodian ‘drone control centre’
  • The Thai navy released aerial footage depicting an apparent missile strike on a Cambodian "drone control centre" as border clashes entered their fourth day.
  • Thai officials said that military drones targeted a casino building and an underground bunker in the Trat–Thmar Dar border area on Thursday.
  • The latest hostilities, which began on Monday 8 December, have led to at least 15 deaths, including Thai soldiers and Cambodian civilians.
  • The ongoing conflict between the two Southeast Asian neighbours stems from long-standing border disputes.
  • These disputes are largely attributed to a 1907 map created by French colonial rulers, which defined the border between Cambodia and Thailand.
