Thailand strikes Cambodian casino and bunker on border as fighting enters fourth day
- The Thai navy released aerial footage depicting an apparent missile strike on a Cambodian "drone control centre" as border clashes entered their fourth day.
- Thai officials said that military drones targeted a casino building and an underground bunker in the Trat–Thmar Dar border area on Thursday.
- The latest hostilities, which began on Monday 8 December, have led to at least 15 deaths, including Thai soldiers and Cambodian civilians.
- The ongoing conflict between the two Southeast Asian neighbours stems from long-standing border disputes.
- These disputes are largely attributed to a 1907 map created by French colonial rulers, which defined the border between Cambodia and Thailand.