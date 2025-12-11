Thai navy release video of missile strike on Cambodian ‘drone control centre’

Aerial footage released by the Thai navy shows what appears to be a missile strike on a Cambodian “drone control centre”, as clashes between the two bordering countries enter their fourth day.

Thai officials said that military drones hit a casino building along the border in the Trat–Thmar Dar area on Thursday (11 December), whilst other footage shows an apparent underground bunker being attacked.

At least 15 people, including Thai soldiers and Cambodian civilians, have been killed in the latest hostilities, which kicked off on Monday (8 December).