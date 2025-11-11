Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thailand suspends ceasefire deal with Cambodia over landmines

Trump signs Cambodia-Thailand peace treaty
  • Thailand has suspended a ceasefire deal with Cambodia, which was signed last month in the presence of US President Donald Trump.
  • The suspension follows a landmine explosion that injured four Thai soldiers near the border in Sisaket province, with one losing his right foot.
  • Bangkok has also halted the planned repatriation of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war, a key component of the October agreement.
  • The Thai army alleges that new landmines were planted in Thai territory by intruders, accusing Cambodia of insincerity and hostility, an accusation Cambodia denies.
  • Thai Prime Minister Anutin Chanvirakul stated that “everything has to stop until there is clarity” amid rising tensions, following an earlier deadly border conflict this year.
