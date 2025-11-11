Thailand suspends ceasefire deal with Cambodia amid renewed border tensions

Thailand has suspended the implementation of a ceasefire agreement with Cambodia which was signed last month in the presence of US president Donald Trump, defence minister Natthaphon Narkphanit announced on Tuesday.
The move comes amid rising tensions following a landmine explosion that injured four Thai soldiers near the border.
Bangkok has also decided to suspend the planned repatriation of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war currently in Thai custody.
Earlier this year, Thailand and Cambodia were involved in a brief but intense border conflict that lasted several days, resulting in casualties on both sides and heightening regional tensions.
