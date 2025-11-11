Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Thailand suspends ceasefire deal with Cambodia amid renewed border tensions

Maroosha Muzaffar
Tuesday 11 November 2025 05:03 GMT
Comments
Trump signs Cambodia-Thailand peace treaty

Thailand has suspended the implementation of a ceasefire agreement with Cambodia which was signed last month in the presence of US president Donald Trump, defence minister Natthaphon Narkphanit announced on Tuesday.

The move comes amid rising tensions following a landmine explosion that injured four Thai soldiers near the border.

Bangkok has also decided to suspend the planned repatriation of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war currently in Thai custody.

Earlier this year, Thailand and Cambodia were involved in a brief but intense border conflict that lasted several days, resulting in casualties on both sides and heightening regional tensions.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in