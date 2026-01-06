Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Popular tourist destination sees visitors fall after violence and flooding

Trump says he is 'going to make a phone call' to stop the war between Thailand and Cambodia
  • Thailand recorded its first decline in annual foreign tourism numbers outside of the pandemic period in 2025.
  • The country saw 32.9 million arrivals between January and December 2025, marking a 7.2 per cent decrease from the 35 million international tourists in 2024.
  • This drop is attributed to various incidents, including the Bangkok abduction of a Chinese actor, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, a border conflict with Cambodia, and severe flooding.
  • Malaysians constituted the largest group of foreign visitors with 4.52 million, followed by Chinese travellers at 4.47 million and Indians at 2.48 million.
  • The Tourism Authority of Thailand aims to welcome 36.7 million foreign tourists in 2026 and previously launched a campaign offering free domestic flight tickets to boost visitor numbers.
