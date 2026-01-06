Thailand’s tourism numbers drop after turbulent year
The country recorded 32.9 million arrivals between January and December
Thailand’s annual foreign tourism numbers have dropped for the first time in a decade outside of the pandemic period.
In 2025, the popular Southeast Asian country recorded 32.9 million arrivals between January and December – a 7.2 per cent decline on 2024 figures, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
More than 35 million international tourists travelled to Thailand in 2024.
The drop is likely due to a fall in East Asian visitors following the Bangkok abduction of Chinese actor Wang Xing in January 2025, aftershocks of a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck northern Myanmar, a border conflict with Cambodia and severe flooding in the south last year.
Data from the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports showed that 4.52 million Malaysians topped the list of foreign visitors, followed by 4.47 million Chinese travellers and 2.48 million people from India.
TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the tourism authority aims to welcome 36.7 million foreign tourists in 2026, with 70 per cent of international arrivals short-haul visitors, reported the Bangkok Post.
She added that Chinese travellers are expected to reach 6.7 million, the same number as 2024 arrivals.
In August, Thailand attempted to boost low-season visitor numbers by giving away free domestic flight tickets to overseas tourists.
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry proposed offering free flights to 200,000 foreign arrivals, hoping it would generate 8.8bn baht (£200m) in revenue from a budget of 700m baht (£15.9m).
The campaign, named “Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights”, gave those holding an international arrivals ticket to claim one round-trip domestic flight with 20kg of baggage for free. The flights usually cost around 3,500 baht or £80.
Read more: Drugs, disasters and border disputes: Is Thailand no longer a draw for tourists?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks