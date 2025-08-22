Thailand plans to give away thousands of free domestic flights to tourists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thailand plans to give away free domestic flight tickets to overseas tourists in an attempt to boost low-season visitor numbers.

Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry has proposed offering free flights to 200,000 foreign arrivals, hoping it will it would generate 8.8bn baht (£200m) in revenue from a budget of 700m baht (£15.9m).

The initiative still needs approval from the Thai cabinet, but if it gets the green light, travellers to Thailand could explore much more of the country for a fraction of the cost.

The campaign, named “Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights”, would give those holding an international arrivals ticket to claim one round-trip domestic flight with 20kg of baggage for free, according to the Bangkok Post. The flights are usually cost 3,500 baht or £80.

The tickets would be valid on six different Thai carriers, including Thai Airways, Thai AirAsia, Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet.

The free tickets would be offered to tourists when they book international flights directly with airlines or with online travel agents.

If approved, the scheme would run from September to November.

Tourism and sports minister Sorawong Thienthong said, according to The Nation, that “the initiative aims to attract at least 200,000 foreign tourists, covering destinations across Thailand, with a particular focus on Unesco-designated cities, popular tourist spots and key destinations nationwide.”

The Thai government said that its aim in 2025 was to return to pre-pandemic numbers – around 40 million foreign tourists – following the 35 million the country welcomed in 2024.

However, as of 17 August, the Bangkok Post said that 20.8 million foreign tourists have visited Thailand this year, a decrease of seven per cent year-on-year.

Tourists from China make up the largest proportion of visitors to Thailand, with 2.9 million arrivals.

Earlier this year, a Bloomberg analysis of government data found that foreign visitors to Thailand dropped for the fourth month in a row in May, declining 14 per cent to 2.6 million.

Initiatives such as free domestic flights hope to boost tourism, along with distributing visitors more widely throughout the country.

The plans come almost a year after a similar scheme was announced by Japan Airlines, which said it would offer certain international passengers complimentary domestic flights to any destination within Japan.

Japan Airlines said they are offering this deal to create a seamless travel experience for those who want to explore more of Japan.

For example, a passenger arriving from Singapore could fly into Tokyo and then jet off on a domestic flight to Sapporo in northern Japan for no extra cost.

