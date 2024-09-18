Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Japan Airlines has announced it is offering international passengers complimentary domestic flights to any destination within Japan.

While the majority of tourists come to Japan to explore the high-tech neighbourhoods of Tokyo and Osaka or visit the Buddhist temples of Kyoto, the Japanese airline is encouraging visitors to travel to other areas of the country.

However, Japan Airlines has laid out some requirements to be able to claim this offer.

Visitors must book an international flight with Japan Airlines and a corresponding domestic flight in the same reservation, as separate domestic bookings will not be eligible.

A stopover fee of $100 USD or ¥300 will also be applied to travellers coming in from the US, Canada, Mexico and China if they stay in their first destination in Japan for more than 24 hours.

No additional charges will be applied to passengers from other countries for the domestic segments.

This offer is not available for everyone. Only passengers departing from the following countries can receive the offer: US, Canada, Mexico, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, India, China and Taiwan.

The complimentary domesitc flight schedule ( Japan Airlines )

The complimentary domestic flight offer has already opened up in some countries, and the deal will become available to the remaining destinations as per the airline’s schedule throughout September.

While not all countries, including flights from the UK, have not been included in the offer, Japan Airlines said that plans are in place to expand the eligible countries.

Japan Airlines said they are offering this deal to create a seamless travel experience for those who want to explore more of Japan.

For example, a passenger arriving from Singapore could fly into Tokyo and then jet off on a domestic flight to Sapporo in northern Japan for no extra fees.

There are a number of domestic destinations the airline recommends, such as a trip to Hokkaido to embark on hikes in national parks or go skiing at the various alpine resorts.

Wakayama in Japan’s Kansai region is also highlighted as a place to visit due to the vast temple enclave of Koyasan, or Japan’s tallest waterfall at Nachi Falls.

