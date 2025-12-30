Thailand accuses Cambodia of breaching new ceasefire with 250 drone flights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thailand’s army on Monday accused Cambodia of violating a newly signed ceasefire deal by flying more than 250 drones into the neighbour’s airspace.

The ceasefire, which took effect at 12pm local time on Saturday, was intended to halt clashes that killed dozens of people and displaced more than a million this month. Under the agreement, both sides committed to stopping hostilities, freezing troop movements and allowing displaced civilians to return to border areas.

In a statement, the Thai military claimed “more than 250 unmanned aerial vehicles were detected flying from the Cambodian side, intruding into Thailand’s sovereign territory” on Sunday night.

“Such actions constitute provocation and a violation of measures aimed at reducing tensions, which are inconsistent with the Joint Statement agreed” during a bilateral border committee meeting on Saturday, it added.

The military warned that the incident could affect commitments made under the ceasefire, including the planned release of Cambodian soldiers held by Thailand.

Thai army spokesperson Winthai Suvaree said the alleged drone flights demonstrated “Cambodia's continued provocative actions and hostile stance toward Thailand”, warning they could pose risks to military personnel and civilians in border areas.

Cambodia rejected the suggestion the incident threatened the truce. Speaking on state television, foreign minister Prak Sokhonn described the matter as “a small issue related to flying drones seen by both sides along the border line”.

He said the two sides had discussed the matter and agreed to investigate and “resolve it immediately”.

Later, defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said Cambodian authorities had prohibited drone operations along the border.

“We confirm that no such drone launches have occurred,” she said in a statement.

The allegations came just as the foreign ministers of the two nations concluded talks mediated by Beijing in China’s Yunnan to support the ceasefire and improve bilateral relations.

A joint communique released by the Xinhua news agency after the talks said Thailand and Cambodia would work to “rebuild political mutual trust, achieve a turnaround in relations, and maintain regional peace”.