Dozens killed in Thailand after huge crane falls onto moving train
- At least 31 people have been killed and 64 injured after a construction crane collapsed onto a speeding train in northeast Thailand, causing it to derail and catch fire.
- The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in Nakhon Ratchasima province, 230km northeast of Bangkok, as the train travelled from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani.
- The crane was working on a section of an ambitious Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project, with Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited, the company responsible, expressing condolences and taking full responsibility.
- Thailand's acting prime minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, has called for all responsible parties to be punished and held accountable, noting the project has experienced previous incidents.
- An investigation has been launched into the cause of the accident, with officials verifying the identities of those affected and ensuring compensation for the families of the deceased if they were railway workers.