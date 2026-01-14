Thailand accident latest: At least 22 dead after large crane falls onto moving passenger train
Rescuers are searching through derailed carriages with many passengers still trapped
At least 22 people have been killed after a construction crane fell onto a moving train, causing it to derail and catch fire, in northeastern Thailand on Wednesday morning.
Police have said the death toll is expected to keep rising as rescuers search through the train’s damaged and derailed carriages.
The train was travelling through the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, 230 km (143 miles) northeast of Bangkok, when the incident took place at about 9am local time.
As many as 40 passengers were reported to be injured, according to local media. The police are yet to say how many passengers were on board the train in total.
Nakhon Ratchasima's Public Relations Department said the fire was under control and that rescuers were searching for people trapped inside the train.
The crane was involved in a construction project to build an elevated high-speed road through the Sikhio region.
More follows
Death toll rises to 22
The death toll has risen to 22, with 79 others injured, after a crane collapsed onto a train, police said.
Eight of the injured are in a serious condition.
Local police told Reuters there were more bodies in the wreckage that had yet to be retrieved.
Around 195 passengers were on board the train
The State Railway of Thailand has said that around 195 people were on board the train that was struck by a crane on Wednesday morning.
The actual number of passengers could vary, officials said, as the estimate was based on its seating plan.
Thai government says many passengers are trapped in the train
The Thai government’s public relations department has said that many passengers are trapped in the carriages of the train that derailed after a crane collapsed onto it.
First pictures from the scene show derailed train coaches
The first pictures from the scene of the accident in Thailand show the wreckage of the crane lying under an under-construction flyover.
Damaged carriages and debris from the train can also be seen lying on the ground near the train tracks.
Construction crane collapses onto train
A huge construction crane has collapsed onto a moving train, travelling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province in northeastern Thailand, killing over a dozen people.
The incident happened at around 9am local time on Wednesday in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, 230km northeast of Bangkok, police said.
Many people have been injured and rescue teams are working to free those trapped inside the train car.
At least 12 confirmed dead after crane falls on to train in Thailand
At least 12 people have been killed after a construction crane fell onto a moving train, causing it to detail and catch fire, in northeastern Thailand on Wednesday morning.
Police have said the death toll is expected to keep rising as rescuers search through the train’s damaged and derailed carriages.
