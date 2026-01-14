Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

At least 12 dead after huge crane collapses onto moving train

Rescuers searching for people trapped inside the train
Rescuers searching for people trapped inside the train (State Railway of Thailand)
  • At least 12 people were killed and 40 injured after a construction crane collapsed onto a moving train in northeastern Thailand.
  • The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, causing the train to derail and catch fire.
  • Police expect the death toll to rise as rescuers search through the damaged and derailed carriages.
  • The crane was involved in a project to build an elevated high-speed road through the Sikhio region.
  • Authorities have brought the fire under control and are continuing to search for people trapped inside the train.

