Karoline Leavitt brings son to meet pardoned turkey
- Donald Trump participated in the 78th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation on Tuesday, 25 November.
- He officially pardoned two turkeys named Gobble and Waddle during the ceremony.
- Karoline Leavitt brought her son Nicholas to meet Waddle, one of the turkeys, before the pardoning.
- Waddle, a 50-pound bird, was observed near the White House press secretary's podium.
- Both Gobble and Waddle were provided with luxury hotel accommodation ahead of their White House visit.