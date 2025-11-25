Karoline Leavitt’s son meets turkey before it is pardoned by Trump

Karoline Leavitt brought her son Nicholas to meet Waddle, one of the National Thanksgiving turkeys, prior to the pardoning ceremony with Donald Trump on Tuesday, 25 November.

Living up to his name, the 50-pound bird waddled near the podium where the White House press secretary usually addresses reporters.

The US president granted official pardons to a pair of turkeys — Gobble and Waddle — Tuesday afternoon. At the 78th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation, Mr Trump pardoned Gobble, but he assured that Waddle was also spared.

Waddle and Gobble enjoyed luxury hotel accommodations ahead of their White House visit.