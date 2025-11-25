President Donald Trump joked that some of his “more enthusiastic staff” wanted to send the two Thanksgiving turkeys to an El Salvador megaprison instead of pardoning them.

In a inappropriate speech to a crowd that included Vice President JD Vance’s children, Trump also insulted Democrats Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, riffed about a woman being set on fire in Chicago and called Illinois Governor JB Pritzker a “fat slob”.

Two new reports have confirmed that immigrants shipped down to El Salvador’s giant ‘Terrorism Confinement Center’ by the Trump administration were tortured.