Trains, planes and automobiles for the holidays? The stark drop in Thanksgiving travel booking

Duffy suggests travel chaos could hit Thanksgiving as hundreds of flights canceled
  • The recent government shutdown has caused significant flight disruptions, with Sunday recording the highest number of cancellations and delays since the shutdown commenced.
  • Amidst the air travel chaos, bus and train bookings for the Thanksgiving holiday have seen a 12% year-on-year increase, driven by a surge in demand for ground transportation.
  • Many Americans are either cancelling their travel plans or opting for alternative transport due to the uncertainty of flights and the rising costs of other options.
  • Bus and train ticket prices have risen by 11% and 10% respectively over the past week, with further increases anticipated as the holiday approaches.
  • Airlines are reporting a decline in passenger bookings, while Amtrak is preparing for record-breaking Thanksgiving travel in 2025 by expanding its capacity.
