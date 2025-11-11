Trains, planes and automobiles for the holidays? The stark drop in Thanksgiving travel booking
- The recent government shutdown has caused significant flight disruptions, with Sunday recording the highest number of cancellations and delays since the shutdown commenced.
- Amidst the air travel chaos, bus and train bookings for the Thanksgiving holiday have seen a 12% year-on-year increase, driven by a surge in demand for ground transportation.
- Many Americans are either cancelling their travel plans or opting for alternative transport due to the uncertainty of flights and the rising costs of other options.
- Bus and train ticket prices have risen by 11% and 10% respectively over the past week, with further increases anticipated as the holiday approaches.
- Airlines are reporting a decline in passenger bookings, while Amtrak is preparing for record-breaking Thanksgiving travel in 2025 by expanding its capacity.