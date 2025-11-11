The number of Americans skipping Thanksgiving due to travel chaos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

During an already chaotic travel season, Americans are growing increasingly frustrated by the rise in flight cancellations and long TSA lines due to the government shutdown.

Bus and train bookings for the Thanksgiving holiday have increased by 12%, year-on-year, led by a rise in demand for bus travel, according to travel search engine Wanderu. However, many Americans have outright canceled their plans.

Even though the U.S. Senate moved to reopen the government, it’s expected to take some time for air travel to settle and return to normal.

Several departure dates are seeing as high as a 20% to 30% year-over-year increase in bookings, a spokesperson said, with noted growth in demand for travel to the suburbs of St. Louis, New York City and Washington, D.C.

Just weeks shy of one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, airlines canceled about 2,400 flights and delayed over 9,500 flights on Monday. On Sunday, about 2,950 flights were canceled and nearly 11,200 were delayed in the single worst day for flight disruptions since the government shutdown began on October 1.

Megabus said it started seeing a significant increase in purchases last week. Greyhound-owner Flix said searches for buses are trending higher, especially around peak days, Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and Sunday return, according to Kai Boysan, CEO of Flix North America, which operates the continent’s largest intercity bus network.

Megabus ( (Kensplace /Alamy/PA) )

"We anticipate more travelers may turn to ground transportation in the days ahead, and we’re monitoring demand closely and prepared to add capacity where needed to ensure people can keep moving," said Boysan.

Wanderu said in the past week, it's seen elevated levels of train ticket purchases for over 200 miles.

Amtrak said it is anticipating record-breaking 2025 Thanksgiving travel, with double-digit growth in early bookings relative to last year. The company said to meet demand, it is expanding capacity for its Northeast regional routes including Boston and Washington. Last year, more than 1.2 million passengers traveled with Amtrak during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Easier to say ‘no’ to Thanksgiving

Government-mandated flight cuts will rise to 6% on Tuesday at 40 major airports across the U.S. and are expected to increase to 10% by Nov. 14.

"This would be a rare case where it is probably be a little easier for us to say no to Thanksgiving," said Harry Cooke, 28, who typically travels to Boston to visit family for the holidays, noting that travel during the holiday is hectic enough absent a shutdown.

Airlines for America, which represents major U.S. airlines, told Reuters that carriers have seen a drop-off in passenger bookings. CEO Chris Sununu urged customers to "stick with their current travel plans".

As of October 31, Thanksgiving flight bookings were trending 2.2% higher compared to the same period in 2024, according to Cirium, an aviation analytics firm. However, as of November 7, 2025, bookings were trending 0.96% above last year.

Other travelers are cancelling plans due to the surging costs of alternatives. Over the past week, bus and train prices have risen by 11% and 10%, respectively, compared to the 2 weeks prior, according to Wanderu.

"If you look back even further, travelers who booked their Thanksgiving tickets in early October avoided a 16% rise in bus ticket prices over the past month, a number that will continue to rise as the holiday gets closer," a spokesperson said.