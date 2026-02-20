Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Climber who left girlfriend to die on freezing mountain found guilty of manslaughter

Thomas Plamberger and his girlfriend Kerstin Gurtner were just 50m away from the summit of the Grossglockner when she fell sick
Thomas Plamberger and his girlfriend Kerstin Gurtner were just 50m away from the summit of the Grossglockner when she fell sick (Instagram)
  • An Austrian court has found amateur mountaineer Thomas Plamberger guilty of manslaughter over his girlfriend’s death near the nation’s highest summit.
  • Kerstin G, 33, died of hypothermia after Plamberger left her exposed to extreme cold without emergency equipment to fetch help on Grossglockner.
  • Plamberger received a five-month suspended prison sentence and a €9,400 (£8,200) fine for causing her death by gross negligence.
  • Prosecutors argued Plamberger, as the more experienced alpinist, bore responsibility under Austria’s 'duty of care' doctrine, which holds individuals liable for others in hazardous situations.
  • The court heard that Plamberger failed to clearly communicate the need for rescue to mountain police, and a previous ex-girlfriend testified he had left her alone during an earlier ascent of the same mountain.
