Norwegian police investigate ex-prime minister over Epstein links
- Norway's economic crime unit, Økokrim, has launched a major corruption probe into Thorbjørn Jagland, a former Prime Minister and influential diplomat.
- The investigation stems from the latest Jeffrey Epstein files, which revealed communications suggesting Jagland stayed at Epstein's home while holding significant diplomatic posts.
- Økokrim is investigating Jagland for 'aggravated corruption,' focusing on whether he received gifts, travel, or loans linked to his official positions.
- Norwegian authorities have requested the lifting of Jagland's diplomatic immunity, which he holds from his time as Secretary General of the Council of Europe.
- Jagland's lawyer stated that his client would fully cooperate with the investigation, expressing confidence in the eventual outcome.
