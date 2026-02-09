Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Keir Starmer’s director of communications quits as PM clings to job

Starmer acted in 'good faith' over Mandelson, says McFadden
  • Sir Keir Starmer is facing a political crisis following the resignation of two key allies amidst the fallout from the Lord Peter Mandelson scandal.
  • Tim Allan, Downing Street communications chief, announced his resignation, stating he was stepping down to allow a new No 10 team to be built.
  • This follows the resignation of Sir Keir's top aide, Morgan McSweeney, which has prompted a shake-up in the No 10 operation.
  • The resignations occur as Sir Keir faces scrutiny over his decision to appoint Lord Mandelson as ambassador to the US.
  • The Prime Minister is expected to address the Parliamentary Labour Party amid anger over Lord Mandelson's continued links with Jeffrey Epstein after the financier's conviction.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in