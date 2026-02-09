Keir Starmer’s director of communications quits as PM clings to job
- Sir Keir Starmer is facing a political crisis following the resignation of two key allies amidst the fallout from the Lord Peter Mandelson scandal.
- Tim Allan, Downing Street communications chief, announced his resignation, stating he was stepping down to allow a new No 10 team to be built.
- This follows the resignation of Sir Keir's top aide, Morgan McSweeney, which has prompted a shake-up in the No 10 operation.
- The resignations occur as Sir Keir faces scrutiny over his decision to appoint Lord Mandelson as ambassador to the US.
- The Prime Minister is expected to address the Parliamentary Labour Party amid anger over Lord Mandelson's continued links with Jeffrey Epstein after the financier's conviction.
