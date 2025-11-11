Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tim Davie suggests BBC will be ‘thriving’ following Trump’s threat to sue

Tim Davie suggests BBC will be 'thriving'
  • Tim Davie, the BBC Director-General, made his first public remarks since his resignation on Sunday, stating the corporation's future would be "thriving".
  • Speaking outside Broadcasting House, Mr Davie expressed pride in the BBC's journalists and pledged his support for the team.
  • His comments followed a threat from Donald Trump to sue the BBC for $1 billion.
  • Donald Trump's legal threat was made after the BBC reportedly selectively edited one of his speeches from 6 January 2021.
  • Mr Davie did not comment directly on Donald Trump's threat to sue the corporation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in