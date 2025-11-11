Outgoing BBC boss Tim Davie suggests BBC’s future will be ‘thriving’

Tim Davie has said that the BBC’s future will be “thriving” in his first public remarks since he resigned from his position of director-general on Sunday (9 November).

It comes after Donald Trump threatened to sue the corporation for $1 billion for “interfering in the presidential election” after it emerged it had selectively edited one of his speeches from 6 January 2021.

Speaking outside Broadcasting House on Tuesday (11 November), Mr Davie said he was “very proud” of all the journalists who work for the BBC, and thanked them for doing a “wonderful job”.

“I’m here to lead and support them. The BBC is going to be thriving and I support everyone of the team,” he added. He did not comment on Mr Trump’s threat to sue.