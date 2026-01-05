Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tim Walz’s statement as he ends campaign for Minnesota governor

Walz, a former high school teacher who was first elected governor in 2018, rose to nationwide prominence after becoming former vice president Kamala Harris’ running mate in the 2024 presidential race
Walz, a former high school teacher who was first elected governor in 2018, rose to nationwide prominence after becoming former vice president Kamala Harris’ running mate in the 2024 presidential race (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
  • Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced he is ending his bid for a third term, less than four months after launching his re-election campaign.
  • Walz said he could no longer commit the necessary energy to win another term, citing an "extraordinarily difficult year" for the state amid President Donald Trump’s relentless focus on a fraud investigation into child care programs in the state.
  • He attributed his decision partly to Trump, writing, “Donald Trump and his allies – in Washington, in St. Paul, and online – want to make our state a colder, meaner place,” Walz said, referring to the Trump administration withholding funds for the programs.
  • “They want to poison our people against each other by attacking our neighbors. And, ultimately, they want to take away much of what makes Minnesota the best place in America to raise a family,” he continued.
  • Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is reportedly considering a run for governor.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in