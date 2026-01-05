Tim Walz’s statement as he ends campaign for Minnesota governor
- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced he is ending his bid for a third term, less than four months after launching his re-election campaign.
- Walz said he could no longer commit the necessary energy to win another term, citing an "extraordinarily difficult year" for the state amid President Donald Trump’s relentless focus on a fraud investigation into child care programs in the state.
- He attributed his decision partly to Trump, writing, “Donald Trump and his allies – in Washington, in St. Paul, and online – want to make our state a colder, meaner place,” Walz said, referring to the Trump administration withholding funds for the programs.
- “They want to poison our people against each other by attacking our neighbors. And, ultimately, they want to take away much of what makes Minnesota the best place in America to raise a family,” he continued.
- Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is reportedly considering a run for governor.