Body found days after kayaker went missing on river

Devon Fire and Somerset Rescue Service in River Exe, Tiverton
Devon Fire and Somerset Rescue Service in River Exe, Tiverton (Lewis Clarke)
  • A man in his 40s was reported missing after encountering difficulties while kayaking in the River Exe, Devon, on 24 January.
  • Emergency services, including police, firefighters, and ambulance crews, launched a significant search operation near the Great Western Bridge in Tiverton.
  • The man's kayak was recovered during the initial search efforts.
  • On Thursday, a body was retrieved from the River Exe following the search.
  • Formal identification is pending, but the family of the missing kayaker has been informed of the development.
