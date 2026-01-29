Body found in river during search for missing kayaker
A man in his 40s had been reported missing
The body of a man has been recovered from the River Exe in Devon, following a search for a kayaker reported missing last month.
Devon and Cornwall Police were first alerted to concerns for a man in his 40s who had encountered difficulties while kayaking near the Great Western Bridge in Tiverton on 24 January.
His disappearance sparked a huge emergency service presence near the riverside just after 5.30pm on Saturday, with police officers, firefighters, and ambulance crews seen near the water.
His kayak was subsequently recovered during initial searches.
After days of searching for the missing man, a spokeswoman for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed on Thursday that a body had been retrieved from the river.
She added: “Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of the missing kayaker – a man in his 40s – has been made aware of this development.”
