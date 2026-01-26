Tom Homan sent to Minnesota by Trump as admin is ‘reviewing everything’
- Donald Trump announced he is sending border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota, while also stating his administration is "reviewing everything" and that immigration officials would eventually withdraw.
- Operation Metro Surge has drawn intense criticism following the shooting of nurse Alex Pretti by immigration agents, with video evidence contradicting the administration's claim that Pretti was armed with a handgun.
- A U.S. judge is set to consider a request to temporarily halt the operation in Minnesota, an immigration crackdown involving 3,000 agents.
- The state of Minnesota and the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are seeking the pause, arguing the operation is a "completely disproportionate" violation of state sovereignty, a claim the Trump administration dismisses as "absurdity".
- The crackdown has prompted widespread protests, condemnation from state leaders and major businesses, and has led to concerns among some Republican supporters, with Senate Democrats threatening to oppose a Homeland Security funding bill.