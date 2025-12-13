Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Police braced for protests at Tommy Robinson’s ‘Christmas service’

Tommy Robinson (centre) during a Christmas carol service in Whitehall, London organised by his Unite the Kingdom movement.
Tommy Robinson (centre) during a Christmas carol service in Whitehall, London organised by his Unite the Kingdom movement. (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)
  • The Metropolitan Police will increase its presence in central London for a Unite the Kingdom event organised by Tommy Robinson, also known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.
  • The gathering, described as a Christmas Carol service, was scheduled for Saturday at 2pm outside Downing Street in Whitehall.
  • Robinson stated on X that the event is a “celebration” and “not a political protest” with music and readings planned.
  • Police are preparing for multiple demonstrations, including a counter-protest by Stand Up To Racism, amidst the busy Christmas period.
  • Bishops from the Diocese of Southwark have expressed “grave concern” over the event, fearing the use of Christian symbols to justify racism and anti-migrant rhetoric.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in