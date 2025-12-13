Police braced for protests at Tommy Robinson’s ‘Christmas service’
- The Metropolitan Police will increase its presence in central London for a Unite the Kingdom event organised by Tommy Robinson, also known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.
- The gathering, described as a Christmas Carol service, was scheduled for Saturday at 2pm outside Downing Street in Whitehall.
- Robinson stated on X that the event is a “celebration” and “not a political protest” with music and readings planned.
- Police are preparing for multiple demonstrations, including a counter-protest by Stand Up To Racism, amidst the busy Christmas period.
- Bishops from the Diocese of Southwark have expressed “grave concern” over the event, fearing the use of Christian symbols to justify racism and anti-migrant rhetoric.